Block-Logic Price Reaches $0.0380 on Top Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $869,761.78 and approximately $2,740.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic token can now be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Token Trading

Block-Logic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.