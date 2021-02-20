Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and $15,763.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.78 or 0.00792169 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00041654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00057569 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.79 or 0.04705568 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

