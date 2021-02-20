Blockpass Trading 19.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $2,473.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00059852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.81 or 0.00770315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00040667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00056747 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00040946 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.78 or 0.04639436 BTC.

Blockpass (PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

