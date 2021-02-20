BlockStamp 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. BlockStamp has a market cap of $3.61 million and $1.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006925 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007515 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,247,205 coins and its circulating supply is 26,704,239 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.