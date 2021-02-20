BlockStamp (BST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $3.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,246,631 coins and its circulating supply is 26,703,665 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

