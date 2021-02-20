BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.54 and last traded at C$10.54. 655,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 257,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.51.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.