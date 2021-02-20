BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.74

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.74 and traded as low as C$10.51. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$10.51, with a volume of 9,600 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of C$356.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.55.

Get BMTC Group alerts:

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$194.35 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that BMTC Group Inc. will post 0.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.