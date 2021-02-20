BOLT Market Cap Reaches $7.62 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, BOLT has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. BOLT has a total market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $386,067.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00061008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.99 or 0.00793325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00038592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00056788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00041262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.46 or 0.04703743 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

