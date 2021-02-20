BOMB Reaches Market Capitalization of $470,647.19 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $470,647.19 and approximately $212,645.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOMB has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000906 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,845.85 or 0.99770107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00041292 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00130222 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003495 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,879 coins and its circulating supply is 912,091 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

