Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Booking worth $50,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,549,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,293.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,129.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1,939.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,322.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,973.37.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

