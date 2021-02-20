BOOM (BOOM) Market Capitalization Tops $1.25 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $9,159.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,215,929 coins and its circulating supply is 782,185,196 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

