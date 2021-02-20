BOOM (BOOM) Reaches Market Cap of $1.27 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $10,558.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00060780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.99 or 0.00797627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00041903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00057171 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00041492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.86 or 0.04684600 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,215,929 coins and its circulating supply is 782,185,196 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

