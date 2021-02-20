Boosted Finance (BOOST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $183,673.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 25% against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $183,673.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for $34.95 or 0.00061807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.37 or 0.00486990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00069187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00086999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00065489 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.37 or 0.00403881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027971 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

