BoringDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.72 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $31.72 million and $5.64 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for $541.16 or 0.00955557 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00454612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00071228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00080974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00068383 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00077342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.29 or 0.00406638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00024931 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,621 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

