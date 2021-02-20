Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Boston Properties worth $52,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 26,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 380,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.13.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

