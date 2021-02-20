Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,153 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,673. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,407,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,299,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

