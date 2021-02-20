Bounce Token Price Up 34.4% This Week (BOT)

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:BOT) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Bounce Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2,768.43 or 0.04868079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounce Token has a total market capitalization of $43.85 million and $77.71 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bounce Token

Bounce Token was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 86,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,838 tokens. The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance . The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bounce Token

