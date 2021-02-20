Bounty0x Hits Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 96.8% higher against the dollar. Bounty0x has a market cap of $1.29 million and $53,693.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00063213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.61 or 0.00827080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00039756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00057445 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00043342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.89 or 0.04936204 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00018452 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

