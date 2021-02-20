Bp Plc Cuts Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,006 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,393,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,222,000 after buying an additional 855,625 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in JD.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $4,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

