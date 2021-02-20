Bp Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,727 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $132.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

