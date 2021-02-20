Bp Plc Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,174 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,630,000 after buying an additional 3,417,906 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after buying an additional 1,865,244 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,352,000 after buying an additional 1,850,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $668,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,586,205 shares of company stock worth $88,310,828. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

