Bp Plc Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,853 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Altria Group by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 503,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 221,345 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Altria Group by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

MO stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.