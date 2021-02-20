Bp Plc Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Bp Plc lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 377.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,172 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Mizuho raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cfra downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

Shares of CMS opened at $55.98 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

