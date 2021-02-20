Bp Plc Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,535 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 155,899 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

INTC opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

