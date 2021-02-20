Bp Plc Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 33,777 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $212.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.19 and its 200 day moving average is $214.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.