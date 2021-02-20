Bp Plc Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI opened at $339.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.76. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

