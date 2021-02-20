Bp Plc Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,154 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC opened at $170.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.46. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $171.22. The company has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

