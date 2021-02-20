Bp Plc Purchases 13,603 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bp Plc raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $769,381,000 after purchasing an additional 438,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $103.37 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.