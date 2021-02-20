Bp Plc Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bp Plc decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,059 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SP Asset Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $78.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.