Bp Plc Reduces Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bp Plc lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,958 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,071,000 after purchasing an additional 636,349 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $120.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

