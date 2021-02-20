Bp Plc Reduces Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bp Plc lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,772 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Global Payments by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after buying an additional 417,686 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,492,000 after buying an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 17.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Global Payments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,575,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,426,000 after acquiring an additional 34,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN stock opened at $194.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 115.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.21. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $291,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.