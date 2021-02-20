Bp Plc Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,177 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after buying an additional 2,455,277 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $69,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research increased their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

Shares of MU opened at $90.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $91.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

