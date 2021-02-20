Bp Plc Sells 171,095 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171,095 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of XOM opened at $52.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

