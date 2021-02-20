Bp Plc Sells 19,896 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,896 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Target were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

