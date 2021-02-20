Bp Plc Sells 25,335 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,335 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,119 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,145,000 after purchasing an additional 775,104 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,515,000 after purchasing an additional 754,782 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,884,000 after purchasing an additional 742,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $130.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of -727.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average is $141.39. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $157.29.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

