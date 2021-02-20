Bp Plc Sells 26,403 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,403 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $111.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.05. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $123.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

