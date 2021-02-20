Bp Plc Sells 35,409 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bp Plc decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,409 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $124.50. The company has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.92.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

