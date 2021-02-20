Bp Plc Sells 5,735 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 69.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,669,000 after purchasing an additional 129,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,359,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 16.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,456,000 after buying an additional 65,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 20.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 348,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,371,000 after buying an additional 60,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $710.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $730.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $653.60.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

