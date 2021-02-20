Bp Plc Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bp Plc cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 209,093 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Asset Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Pfizer by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after purchasing an additional 924,796 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.