Bp Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 32,379 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $177.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.42.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

