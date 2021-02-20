Bp Plc Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,341 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.91.

Shares of UPS opened at $160.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

