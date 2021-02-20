Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $153.51

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.51 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 216 ($2.82). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.69), with a volume of 63,744 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 180.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 153.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.37 million and a PE ratio of 10.84.

About Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

