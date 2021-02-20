Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) & Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Critical Survey

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Curis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.25 million ($1.06) -6.51 Curis $10.00 million 60.41 -$32.14 million ($0.86) -11.94

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curis. Curis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 3.29, meaning that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Curis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -339.86% -144.74% Curis -279.33% N/A -81.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Curis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Curis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. Curis has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Curis.

Summary

Curis beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and in Phase II for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis and alzheimer's disease, as well as for other central nervous system disorders. The company has a partnership with Catalent for the manufacture of NurOwn. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors. The company's products in pipeline include CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-investigational new drug stage oncology drug candidate. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and DarwinHealth, Inc. to characterize biomarkers and tumor subtype alignments to identify therapeutic opportunities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

