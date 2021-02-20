Bread 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Bread has a market capitalization of $19.27 million and $1.15 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bread has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00061157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.10 or 0.00787171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00041651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00057504 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00018222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00041437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.96 or 0.04670558 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.