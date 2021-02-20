Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.14. Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 8,012 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72.

About Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale supply of drilling fluids and chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other.

