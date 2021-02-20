Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.22

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.22 and traded as high as $28.24. Bridge Bancorp shares last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 153,261 shares.

BDGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $556.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.07%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,131,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $554,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 72,507 shares of company stock worth $1,837,416. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDGE. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 524.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 91,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. 58.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

