BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,627,000 after purchasing an additional 561,651 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $35,044.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $794,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $515,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,642,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,540,643 shares of company stock worth $214,474,338. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBIO opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

