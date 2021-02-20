BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,312 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,966,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,171,000 after purchasing an additional 178,307 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,893 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 792,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 438,380 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

