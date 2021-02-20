Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,511 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $489.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $458.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

