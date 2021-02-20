Brokerages Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.39 Million

Analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to post $146.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.76 million. Banner reported sales of $138.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $575.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $558.90 million to $604.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $564.36 million, with estimates ranging from $546.58 million to $593.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

BANR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Banner by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

